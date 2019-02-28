This adaptation of Angie Thomas’ bestselling YA novel about black American teen Starr (a fantastic Amandla Stenberg), who witnesses the death of her unarmed friend at the hands of the police is, like its central protagonist, a film of two halves. As a consequence of attending a prestigious private school, Starr has found herself adept at “code-switching”, modifying her behaviour and manner of speech to appease her privileged white classmates. The Hate U Give is a powerful film that handles a daunting set of themes with great intelligence, but it ultimately leans too hard into heavy-handed territory, and culminates in a mawkish finale that doesn’t live up to a strong opening act.

The Hate U Give | Directed by George Tillman Jr. (US 2018) with Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starts February 28.

