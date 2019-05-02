The Hole in the Ground sees fellow first-time feature director Lee Cronin weave the thorny issue of domestic abuse into a slick horror-thriller. Soon after making the questionable decision to relocate to a creepy house on the edge of a forest, young mother Sarah (Seána Kerslake) becomes concerned that her son Chris (James Quinn Markey) isn’t quite himself. At first it seems that both may simply be adjusting to life without Chris’s father and processing the psychological damage he clearly inflicted upon them. But when a neighbour issues a dramatic warning that Chris isn’t who he appears to be, Sarah becomes certain that something supernatural is afoot. Following in the footsteps of recent horror standouts like The Babadook and Hereditary, Cronin takes great care to build the tension slowly and deliberately, and to root the film in real-world anguish. And while it may not bring many fresh ideas to the table, a lack of heavy-handed exposition ensures that a sense of unease lingers after the credits roll.

The Hole in the Ground | Directed by Lee Cronin (Belgium, France, Ireland, UK 2019) with Seána Kerslake, James Quinn Markey. Starts May 2.

