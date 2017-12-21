Lanthimos’ latest reunites the Greek auteur with co-writer Efthymis Filippou and actor Colin Farrell, here playing a heart surgeon who is seemingly being emotionally blackmailed by a teenager (an unsettling turn from Barry Keoghan). The less said the better, as the unravelling of this macabre and operatic retelling of the Greek myth of Iphigenia deserves to remain unspoilt. Safe to say that if you aren’t keen on Lanthimos’ habitual quirks – the clinical direction, the monotone delivery of dialogue – chances are The Killing of a Sacred Deer won’t be for you. Indeed, this austere tragicomedy-cum-cautionary tale has already proven critically divisive, with detractors repelled by its punishing, ostentatious iciness. If you can get on its wavelength, however, you may well feel mesmerised as well as pulverised.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer I Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (US, UK, Ireland 2017) with Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. Starts December 28

