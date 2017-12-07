A mountain of disappointment

× Expand The Mountain Between Us trailer

For his sophomore English-language feature, Palestinian double Oscar nominee Abu-Assad (Paradise Now) teams up with two of Britain’s finest A-listers to tackle a sweeping bestseller. On paper it might sound at worst like inoffensive end-of-year awards bait, but this uneasy blend of disaster movie and odd-couple romance is a rancid Christmas turkey. Stranded on a snowy mountainside after their private plane crashes, free-spirited photojournalist Alex (Winslet) and dishy neurosurgeon Ben (Elba) must contend with broken bones, punishing weather conditions and roaming cougars before they can begin to find love in a hopeless place. The lack of chemistry between the pair is truly breathtaking to behold – I’m struggling to recall a less convincing or appealing recent screen couple. Mind-numbingly pedestrian action sequences and a head-spinningly clunky script seal the film’s fate as borderline unwatchable.

The Mountain Between Us | Directed by Hany Aby-Assad (USA 2017) with Idris Elba, Kate Winslet. Starts December 7

