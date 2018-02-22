On paper, The Post sounds like it was generated by an algorithm with the sole purpose of winning Oscars. Uniting the Hollywood holy trinity of Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for the first time, it tells the uncannily relevant story of the Washington Post’s publishing of the Pentagon Papers in 1971, a particularly enthralling example of a principled press taking a stand against a corrupt government. By placing Post publisher Katharine Graham front and centre, Spielberg rights a grievous wrong of Alan J. Pakula’s All the President’s Men, which essentially cuts her out of the story.

The most conventional film in this year’s Oscar pack is still not quite what you might be expecting – neither a sprawling period biopic, nor a deep dive into the mechanics of investigative reporting. Instead, it hones in squarely on Graham’s agonising dilemma of whether or not to publish the explosive papers, with Streep happily reining it in following a recent run of gratingly over-the-top turns. But given the heavyweight talent involved, this is a curiously forgettable affair, with Spielberg unable to resist hammering his thesis home with a couple of laughably on-the-nose final-act flourishes.

The Post | Directed by Steven Spielberg (USA 2017) with Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. Starts February 22

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.