Another creepy child joins the saturated ranks of the horror genre’s evil kiddie section, with Miles and his “off the charts” intelligence, increasingly violent behaviour and sleep-talking in rare Hungarian dialects. And just in case you doubted just how rotten this wee scamp might be, he likes to squish spiders. It’s a depressingly generic set up and The Prodigy’s execution plays out like a dull rehash of Child’s Play, with some overt hat tips to The Omen. Director Nicholas McCarthy brings nothing new to the table and the narrative twists even recall some far superior episodes of The X Files and Fringe, which tackled the topic of soul transference in far more entertaining and creepy ways. It’s not bad enough to get angry about and there are a few gratifying moments. A foul-mouthed therapist head-to-head is well handled by the young Jackson Robert Scott, who gives a strong performance as the titular wunderkind. Sadly, it’s a moment lost in a grab bag of supernatural thriller clichés that will provoke more sighs than chills.

The Prodigy | Directed by Nicholas McCarthy (US, 2019), with Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Brittany Allen. Starts February 07.

