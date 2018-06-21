In this assured sophomore feature, Chloé Zhao riffs on the life experiences of her non-professional cast to deliver an authentic slice of rural Americana. It revolves around rodeo champ Brady (Jandreau), who is recovering from a serious head injury. It’s clear from the get-go that the damage goes beyond the physical, as the protruding staples on the side of his shaved head have also clearly shaken his sense of self. The first-time actor is mesmerising as he essentially relives the traumatic aftermath of his accident and the heartbreak of a doctor-mandated riding ban. This neo-western soulfully grapples with themes of wounded masculinity and the fragile myth of the American Dream without ever indulging in easy platitudes. A low-key triumph.

The Rider | Directed by Chloé Zhao (US 2017) with Brady Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau. Starts June 21.

