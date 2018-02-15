Viewed from a certain angle, Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar frontrunner The Shape of Water is your archetypal prestige fare. It’s a handsome period drama with a Cold War-era setting that neatly echoes our current political landscape, a bravura central turn from Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaner, and a gently heartbreaking supporting performance by Richard Jenkins as a lovelorn gay bachelor. But – and it’s a big but – it’s also the love story of a woman and a sea monster, replete with bursts of eye-popping violence, musical numbers and interspecies intercourse. During its thrillingly unpredictable opening act, I thought I was watching an instantall-timer. But while it’s a genre-hopping delight, and by far Del Toro’s best work since 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth, the central romance doesn’t quite deliver an emotional kick to match the resplendent visuals. Either way, it’s refreshing that The Shape of Water refuses to deal in tired Oscar-bait tropes – as do many of this year’s major awards contenders.

The Shape of Water | Directed by Guillermo del Toro (US 2017) with Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Starts February 15.

