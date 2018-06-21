Ten years since Bryan Bertino’s original film comes this delayed and very middling sequel, one that pales compared to its far superior predecessor. 2008’s The Strangers remains a much-overlooked home-invasion flick; its effectiveness was due in large part to the pin-drop clarity of its sound design, as well as its stripped-down narrative, which bypassed tidy explanations in order to ramp up a terrifying streak of senseless sadism. “Why are you doing this to us?”, sobbed Liv Tyler’s bloodied and beaten protagonist. “Because you were home”, casually answered one of the masked assailants.

The Strangers: Prey at Night does retain some of the original film’s crisp and eerie sound design, and to give it its due, is slickly executed, especially during a memorably orchestrated scene featuring a bloody scuffle in a swimming pool. Still, it’s a disappointingly tame rehash, a generic slasher with none of the original’s nerve-fraying suspense or its unsettling stillness of frame. It will doubtlessly leave audience members perplexed as to its existence and release in the first place. “Why are you doing this to us?” indeed…

The Strangers: Prey at Night | Directed by Johannes Roberts (US, 2018) with Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison. Starts June 21.

