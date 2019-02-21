Neil Burger’s Hollywood remake of Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s heartwarming French hit The Intouchables doesn’t improve on the original, choosing to take no risks and play the hits. The Upside follows the original’s odd-couple bromance template step-by-step, with ex-con Dell (Kevin Hart) mistakenly stumbling into a job opportunity to be a post auxiliary nurse for “richer than Jay-Z” author and quadriplegic Phil (Bryan Cranston). The ensuing culture clashes and the racial politics inherent to their mismatched duo dynamic can feel very dated; but as clichéd and problematic as it can often seem, there’s nothing here that’s more condescending or indeed as broad as the recently released Oscar favourite Green Book. Both central performances do the trick, with Hart sidestepping his customary loud-mouthed antics and bringing necessary gravitas when needed. Crucially though, for all its faults, this is a remake that doesn’t betray the spirit of the original film, and ends up as an unnecessary but effective crowd-pleaser.

The Upside | Directed by Neil Burger (US, 2019), with Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman. Starts February 21.

