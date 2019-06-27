They Shall Not Grow Old, which takes its name from a misquoted line of Laurence Binyon’s 1914 poem ‘For The Fallen’, sees Peter Jackson mark the centennial of WWI’s end by restoring archive footage in a technically dazzling documentary.

The Imperial War Museum’s treasure trove is cleaned up, colored, digitized and sound-synchronized, and this restoration process is at times unsettling. The images – shot at 13 frames per second – are sped up to the standard 24, and are matched with some moving voiceover narration that recounts the testimonies of British ex-servicemen. The effect is chilling: the stories of young men are told by their ghosts.

Issues have been raised regarding the ethical considerations linked to transforming historical material and how modern technology is used to revive the past. There are plenty of valid arguments to be made, especially when it comes to accepting the barriers and ravages of time as a vital part of the process of remembrance. But it’s hard to argue with the effectiveness of this worthy endeavor, one that allows modern audiences to look to back at the horrors of the past and fashion a new approach to the duty of memory.

They Shall Not Grow Old | Directed by Peter Jackson (New Zealand, UK). Starts June 27.

