This week at the Kino: Freiluftkinos and Fallen Kingdoms

With the weather looking set to turn stormy early next week, get your Freiluftkino fix while you can. Tonight at Hasenheide you can catch Taylor Sheridan’s chilly thriller Wind River in OV, while Kreuzberg screens crowd-pleasers like The Shape of Water (Jun 9) and The Greatest Showman (Jun 10). Arsenal Kino continues its celebration of Hollywood’s most iconic actress of Chinese descent, Anna May Wong, with a rare big screen outing for E. A. Dupont’s silent classic Piccadilly (Jun 9). On Tuesday (Jun 12), join us at Lichtblick Kino for an EXBlicks preview of the award-winning Nico, 1988, an absorbing biopic of the doomed Warhol superstar. On general release this week, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is yet another underwhelming sequel to Spielberg’s game-changing 1993 blockbuster; Goodbye Christopher Robin is a by-the-numbers prestige biopic and Winnie-the-Pooh origin story; and Swimming with Men is a lousy British comedy that should be avoided at all costs.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.