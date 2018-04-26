This week at the Kino: Beautiful Day for an Infinity War

× Expand cleo

On Monday, April 30, join us at Lichtblick Kino for a special screening of Berlin epic and Achtung Festival winner Reise nach Jerusalem, with English subtitles and a Q&A with director Lucia Chiarla and her team as well as a complimentary glass of wine! Winner of multiple accolades at Achtung Berlin, including our very own Exberliner Film Award, this impressive debut depicts the tragicomic existence of a down-on-her-luck thirtysomething Berliner.

Next Wednesday (May 2), the second Visionär Film Festival kicks off at City Kino Wedding with a tribute to indie icon Agnès Varda and a screening of her 1962 classic Cléo from 5 to 7 (photo, don't miss our exclusive interview with Varda in our June issue!). The fest continues with a compelling programme of features from emerging global auteurs - check out our preview for highlights.

On general release, the summer blockbuster season gets underway with guaranteed box-office behemoth Avengers: Infinity War. Aiming to draw a line under a decade of Marvel big-screen shenanigans, it’s a predictably slick, bombastic affair that ultimately proves a little exhausting. Our film of the week, by a country mile, is A Beautiful Day (aka You Were Never Really Here), Lynne Ramsay’s formally radical revenge thriller, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a tortured contract killer.