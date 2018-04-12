This week at the Kino: Achtung Baby

Join us this weekend for an undisputed highlight of the Achtung Berlin film festival - Exberliner’s English Days! From Saturday until Monday (April 14-16), we’ll be screening a hand-picked selection of festival standouts, complete with English subtitles and moderation, and guest appearances from filmmakers and protagonists. From tense thriller Detour to moving migrant doc The New Children of Golzow, there’s something for everyone – check out our preview for further details. Also on Saturday, One World Berlin is teaming up with the International Queer Migrant Film Festival Amsterdam at Xenon Kino for a podcast workshop featuring LGBTQ refugees, followed by the Berlin premiere of eye-opening doc Mr Gay Syria. On Wednesday (April 18), head to Moviemento for a free screening of short Irish docs curated by the Dublin Doc Fest. Stay tuned for our interview with programmer Tess Motherway for the full lowdown. On general release, John Krasinski’s US box-office smash A Quiet Place is an unlikely early contender for horror film of the year; 3 Days in Quiberon is an intimate biopic of iconic Austrian-born actress Romy Schneider; and Wim Wenders’ modern classic Wings of Desire gets a sparkling 4K restoration to mark its 30th birthday.

