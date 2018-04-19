This week at the Kino: Achtung awards and jostling for Pole position

In case you missed, last night the jury came in... and the winner of our Exberliner Film Award at Achtung Berlin is Reise nach Jerusalem (photo). Don't forget to catch it next at EXBlicks on April 30 at Lichtblick – more details later. This Wednesday (April 25), the 13th FilmPolska festival kicks off at Babylon Kino with The Prince and the Dybbuk, a gripping doc about Polish Jewish refugee turned Hollywood mogul Michał Waszyński. Check out our preview for further highlights. It’s also a bumper week for new releases, but proceed with caution, as their quality varies considerably. Pick of the week is Greta Gerwig’s multi award-winning Lady Bird, a slick Sacramento-set coming-of-age dramedy anchored by stellar performances from Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Also worth your time is Ghost Stories, an effective portmanteau shocker based on a widely acclaimed British stage play. Jake Gyllenhaal continues his run of strong leading man turns in Stronger, but this true-life tale of a victim of the 2013 Boston marathon bombing is held back by a sub-par script. Still, it’s a damn sight better than this week’s other two tales of everyday heroism. Andy Serkis’s Breathe is a well-intentioned tribute to a pioneering polio survivor that ultimately emerges as a nauseating display of wealthy white privilege. And The 15:17 to Paris, a ripped-from-the-headlines story of a terrorist attack thwarted by American backpackers, might be the worst film of Clint Eastwood’s five-decade directing career.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.