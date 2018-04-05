This week at the Kino: Festival fever

The city’s cinephiles face tough choices next Wednesday (April 11), when three of our favourite festivals get underway simultaneously. Leading the charge is Achtung Berlin, with a jam-packed programme of films with a local connection. It kicks of at Kino International with Laura Lackmann’s crowd-pleasing relationship comedy Zwei im falschen Film, but check out our extensive preview for a host of other highlights. Meanwhile at Arsenal Kino, the 9th Alfilm Arabic Film Festival starts out in provocative fashion with Kaouther Ben Hania’s unflinching rape drama Beauty and the Dogs. And over at Moviemento, the 2018 Punkfilmfest opens with multiple screenings of Wildes Herz, a documentary portrait of Jan “Monchi” Gorkow, the likeable frontman of Ostsee-based punk outfit Feine Sahne Fischfilet. On general release, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is a fitfully exhilarating blast of nerd culture nostalgia that ultimately outstays its welcome. Transit is a bold revisionist wartime thriller that proved polarising at this year’s Berlinale – read our interview with director Christian Petzold before you check it out for yourself. Film Stars Don’t Die in LIverpool sees Annette Bening assume the role of ageing Hollywood star Gloria Grahame, with predictably dazzling results. And A Wrinkle in Time is Ava DuVernay’s well-intentioned but inelegant adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle’s much loved 1962 fantasy novel.
