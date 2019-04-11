This week at the Kino: Bouncers, borders and (hell)boys

× Expand EXB's English Days at Achtung: Der Geburtstag

The 15th Achtung Berlin film festival continues through this weekend. Join us at Lichtblick Kino from Saturday (Apr 13) for English Days, a selection of Achtung highlights handpicked by Exberliner, all presented with English subtitles and moderation in the presence of the filmmakers. Come to our Sunday matinee double bill, and we’ll even throw in free brunch. Head over to our preview for further details. At Cinestar Sony Center from Apr 13, the Fantasy Filmfest is back with a two-day line-up of future genre classics – check out what our writer thought of this edition’s highlights. Out this week, Hellboy is billed as a gritty, R-rated take on the cult comic character, but our reviewer was distinctly unimpressed. Berlin Bouncer is an engaging snapshot of three local nightlife luminaries, with Berghain’s Sven Marquardt predictably taking centre stage. Read our interview with director David Dietl once you’ve seen it. And Dark Eden is an engrossing doc exploring life at one of the world’s largest oil reserves. But our pick of the week is the remarkable Border, a dark modern fairy tale about a profoundly lonely customs officer that may be the most unpredictable film you see all year – our spoiler-free review preserves its biggest surprises.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.