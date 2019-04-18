This week at the Kino: Easter eroticism and Polish perfection

Get your Easter weekend off to a suitably wholesome start tonight at Ficken 3000 with a one-off screening of The Figa, a truly fascinating doc about 1970s San Francisco sex club the Catacombs. On general release this week, The Curse of La Llorona is the sixth instalment in the Conjuring franchise, but this tedious standalone ghost story, inspired by Mexican folklore, is a series low point. British cult comedian-turned-filmmaker Joe Cornish follows up his edgy alien invasion thriller Attack the Block with The Kid Who Would Be King, an altogether more family-friendly action romp with nods to the Brexit era. And At Eternity’s Gate is Julian Schnabel’s ambitious and immersive Van Gogh biopic, but despite Willem Dafoe’s commanding central performance, it’s a bit of a tedious slog. Finally, the 14th FilmPolska festival (photo) kicks off at Babylon on Wednesday (Apr 24), before expanding to venues across town with a tempting lineup of new Polish cinema. Check out our preview for some top picks.

