This week at the Kino: festivals galore!

Having both kicked off last night, the third Visionär Film Festival and the 10th ALFILM Arab Film Festival continue through this weekend - check out our previews for some top picks. On Wednesday (Apr 10), Achtung Berlin, the city’s biggest annual celebration of local filmmaking talent, returns for its 15th edition, opening at Kino International with the decidedly out-there Kim hat einen Penis. Read our preview for further highlights, plus the lowdown on Exberliner’s English Days programme, which takes place next weekend. On general release this week, Shazam! is the most purely enjoyable comic adaptation from DC Films to date - a funny, heartfelt mash-up of Superman and Big. Pet Sematary is an effective riff on Stephen King’s chilling novel, but fans of Mary Lambert’s 1989 adaptation may find themselves a little underwhelmed. The Image Book is a high-minded cinematic collage from Jean-Luc Godard that may prove a struggle for all but the most hardcore cinephiles. And Birds of Passage is a visually mesmerising tale of Colombian drug traffickers from the makers of the sublime Embrace of the Serpent.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.