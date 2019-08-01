This week at the Kino: Free fests and Tarantino treats

× Expand Moving Silence silent film music (Goethe-Institut Athen/Dimitris Michalakis)

This weekend (Aug 2-4), head to the Pavillon am Milchhof exhibition space for the NIGHTVISION festival, an experimental celebration of the relationship between music and moving image. You can enjoy contemporary silent films set to live music by the Moving Silence Orchestra, plus docs and music videos all somehow related to the theme of bad dreams. Best of all, entrance is free. To celebrate the upcoming release of Quentin Tarantino’s latest sprawling opus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kino International is bringing the hyperactive auteur’s entire back catalogue back to the big screen. This weekend you can catch his vicious Western The Hateful 8 (Aug 2) and his audacious revisionist WW2 thriller Inglourious Basterds (Aug 3). For the quintessential “summer in Berlin” movie experience, head to Freiluftkino Kreuzberg on Sunday (Aug 4) for Wim Wenders’ masterly romantic fantasy Wings of Desire. And if that leaves you hankering for further Berlin-set modern fairy tales, check out Erik Schmitt’s recently released Cleo, about a young woman scouring our fair city on a quest to prevent her mother’s death - head to Moviemento to watch it with English subs.

