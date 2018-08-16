This week at the Kino: Long nights and child's play

This Saturday (Aug 18), the Long Night of Film Festivals returns to Zukunft am Ostkreuz. Featuring highlights from 20 local fests – from the 11mm Football Film Festival to the ZEBRA Poetry Film Festival – it offers an unrivalled snapshot of Berlin’s indie movie scene, along with live music, food and booze. Check out our preview for a few top picks. On Sunday (Aug 19), the globe-hopping IDF Film Festival brings an eclectic programme of indie docs to Lichtblick Kino, with subjects ranging from human statues to ex-Nazi fashion designers. On general release, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is a heartfelt biopic of cartoonist John Callahan, which marks a partial return to form for the once-great queer auteur Gus Van Sant. The Darkest Minds is an underwhelming YA sci-fi thriller that stands no chance of becoming the next Hunger Games. Goofy animated romp Teen Titans Go! To the Movies may not hit the heights of The Lego Movie, but it’s still the best DC Comics film we’ve seen in a while. And Christopher Robin is a surprisingly effective live-action riff on Winnie-the-Pooh, and an easy recommendation if you have kids to occupy this weekend.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.