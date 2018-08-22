This week at the Kino: A dose of diversity

Next Monday (Aug 27), EXBlicks returns to Lichtblick Kino after a brief summer hiatus, with a special screening of Kubilay Sarikaya and Sedat Kirtan’s Familiye, a gripping tale of Turkish gangsters in Spandau. On general release, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which tells the incredible true story of an African-American cop infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan, is one of the year’s most widely acclaimed films, but our reviewer was only partially smitten. Crazy Rich Asians is being hailed as milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood, and it’s a pretty exceptional mainstream rom-com to boot. Custody (Nach dem Urteil) is an impeccable feature debut for French filmmaker Xavier Legrand, which fuses gritty social realism with psychological horror, to explosive effect. With so much goodness on offer this week, you can safely skip Slender Man, a disappointingly bland big-screen outing for the notorious internet bogeyman.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.