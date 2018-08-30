This week at the Kino: Enjoy the silence

× Expand Go West!

Running until September 9 at Babylon in Mitte, the 9th StummfilmLiveFestival brings 36 American silent-era classics back to the big screen, all with live musical accompaniment, and all completely for free. It kicks off tonight with Buster Keaton’s 1925 comedy western Go West! It’s now time to accept that summer is officially drawing to a close, with Freiluftkino Kreuzberg’s 2018 programme wrapping up this weekend. On Friday (Aug 31), you can catch a special preview of Chilly Gonzales doc Shut Up and Play the Piano, in the presence of director Philipp Jedicke. Or for musical fun of a more wholesome nature, gather your nearest and dearest for season closer The Sound of Music on Sunday (Sep 2; subscribe to our newsletter for tickets). On Wednesday, the Fantasy Filmfest opens with Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy, a trippy revenge shocker featuring Nicolas Cage at his most outrageously over-the-top. Look out for our preview soon! It’s a quiet week for new releases, but we’ve heard good things about multi-stranded Ukranian drama Donbass. Whatever you end up watching, just be sure to avoid Breakdown in Tokyo, a painfully unfunny mockumentary set in the Japanese capital.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.