This week at the Kino: Lakeside living and Russian rebels

This weekend, Mobile Kino presents the sixth Lakeside Film Festival at Klingemühle, a former GDR holiday camp in the middle of a Brandenburg forest. This year’s feast of open-air cinema includes the newly restored Final Cuts of Apocalypse Now and The Doors, plus previews of future indie hits like Searching Eva, a provocative study of a Berlin-based blogger/sex worker. This week’s new releases include Berlinale hit Acid, an edgy tale of sex, drugs and youthful nihilism in modern Russia. If you’re hankering for something a little gentler, Fisherman’s Friends is a feelgood British comedy based on the true story of an unlikely Cornish boy band. Who You Think I Am (So wie Du mich willst) is an enjoyably silly psychological drama about a divorcée (Juliette Binoche) who catfishes a much younger man over social media. And finally rearing its head in local cinemas after a lengthy delay, Berlin, I Love You is a cloying romantic anthology film that occasionally ventures into so-bad-it’s-breathtaking territory, but more often than not is simply mind-numbingly tedious.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.