This week at the Kino: Megasharks and murderous teens

Out this week, The Meg sees bankable British hardman Jason Statham exploring the ocean’s hitherto unknown depths and going tête-à-tête with a giant prehistoric shark. It may have the year’s dumbest premise, but it’s a heap of fun, and surprisingly well crafted. Similarly undemanding, but scratching a very different itch, is The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (snappily renamed Deine Juliet in Germany), a gentle, inoffensive romantic drama elevated by a charming lead performance from Lily James. The cynics and misanthropes among you would be better off checking out Thoroughbreds, a pitch-black comedy/thriller about privileged, murderous teens, with shades of Bret Easton Ellis. Or if you feel like a spontaneous trip out of town, tickets are still available for the Mobile Kino Summer Camp, which kicks off tomorrow evening (Aug 10) at an abandoned GDR holiday camp in Brandenburg. Previews include Silvana, an engaging doc about queer feminist hip-hop artist Silvana Imam, and you can also revisit old favourites like The Shining and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

