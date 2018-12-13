This week at the Kino: Arthouse bad boys and the Notorious RBG

If last week’s release of Climax has whetted your appetite for more Gaspar Noé, celebration of the French-Argentine provocateur continues this weekend at Babylon in Mitte, with multiple chances to see psychedelic odyssey Enter the Void and sex epic Love (both Fri-Sun). Meanwhile on Saturday (Dec 15), Arsenal screens a modern classic by fellow arthouse bad boy Lars von Trier – his 2003 Brechtian rape revenge drama Dogville. On general release RBG is a hagiographic but slickly assembled doc about real-world superhero Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and Mortal Engines is the latest hit YA novel to receive a lacklustre screen adaptation, despite the pedigree of writer-producers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.