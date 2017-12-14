This week at the Kino: A force to be reckoned with

This week, Star Wars: The Last Jedi swoops into town to obliterate the box office competition for the foreseeable future. The good news is that former indie auteur Rian Johnson has delivered a smart, playfully self-aware blockbuster that outshines recent series entries. If the prospect of a multiplex full of sweaty fanboys doesn’t appeal, head to Moviemento tomorrow night for a rare screening of Alex van Warmerdam’s Abel (aka Voyeur), a bold, dark-edged comedy about the dysfunctional family life of an agoraphobic 30-something. Meanwhile Arsenal Kino launches its tribute to German American filmmaker Ernst Lubitsch, the maestro behind some of Hollywood’s finest classic comedies. The retrospective kicks off tomorrow with 1932 pre-Code classic Trouble in Paradise. Also out this week, Claire Denis’ Let the Sunshine In (Meine schöne innere Sonne) is an intellectually rigorous rom-com that left our critic cold, but has delighted others. And Patients (Lieber Leben) is a moving tale of paralysis and recovery, based on the life of its co-director and writer, the French slam poet Grand Corps Malade.
