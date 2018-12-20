This week at the Kino: Festivity and filth

Kicking off tomorrow (Dec 21) at Moviemento, the third Christmas Film Festival rings in the holiday season with an assortment of offbeat offerings, from Yuletide horror to foul-mouthed family drama. Check out our preview for some highlights. If that still sounds a little wholesome, join us on Boxing Day at Lichtblick Kino for our time-honoured filthy festive tradition, Pornblicks. This year we’re screening explicit, Berlin-set drama Landlocked and surprising short "Piedad". Out this week, Mary Poppins Returns charmed our reviewer as a nostalgia-fuelled follow-up to an all-time classic – though other members of our team were decidedly less enthused. Aquaman sees DC Films attempt to channel the campy exuberance of Marvel’s Thor series, but this try-hard blockbuster frequently falls flat. Bumblebee is an unexpectedly delightful Transformers spin-off that tones done the bombast of Michael Bay's wretched earlier films, and instead delivers a charming, 1980s-set coming-of-age adventure. And on limited release, Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist is an engaging, irreverent doc about the grand dame of British fashion, Vivienne Westwood.

