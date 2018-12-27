This week at the Kino: A leap into the unknown

Long-established as a sharply programmed showcase for hotly anticipated and under-the-radar US indie cinema, Unknown Pleasures kicks off its 10th edition on Jan 1 at Arsenal with the German premiere of Diane (photo), a nuanced mother-son drama by critic-turned-filmmaker Kent Jones. The festival continues until Jan 21, check out our previews for further highlights. On general release this week, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters is a low-key triumph. A deserving winner of this year’s Cannes Palme d'Or, it’s a deeply moving study of a ragtag Japanese household living on the margins of society.

