This week at the Kino: Provocation, thrillers and minority rep

The second Ake Dikhea? Festival of Romani Film kicks off tonight at Moviemento with the German premiere of Hungarian boxing doc Ghetto Balboa. On Sunday (Dec 9), the inaugural Berlin Lesbian Non-Binary Filmfest takes over Sputnik Kino with a day-long programme featuring some of the year’s standout queer films, including colourful Kenyan lesbian romance Rafiki and Paraguayan drama The Heiresses, winner of multiple awards at this year’s Berlinale. This weekend, Alfonso Cuarón’s sumptuous monochrome epic Roma, one of the year’s very best films, gets an extremely limited theatrical release ahead of its Netflix debut on December 14. Head to Cinestar Sony Center tonight or Sunday to watch it with English subtitles. On general release, psychedelic dance oddity Climax is Gaspar Noé’s most widely acclaimed film in years – check out our interview with the notorious provocateur himself. Widows sees serious-minded British auteur Steve McQueen tackle a pulpy heist thriller, with wildly satisfying results. David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake is more of an acquired taste, but this rambling stoner noir may strike a chord with fans of The Big Lebowski.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.