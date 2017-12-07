This week at the Kino: LA legends and indie oddities

Berlin and LA have been sister cities for 50 years, and this week Kino Arsenal commemorates the pairing with ‘A City Called Home – Ten Films from Los Angeles’. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to catch La La Land-set classics like Kiss Me Deadly, Repo Man (photo) and The Big Lebowski on the big screen. On Wednesday (Dec 13), head to The Hole on Schlesische Straße for a special screening of Brigitta Wagner’s Rosehill, a meditative, genre-hopping road movie starring acclaimed indie filmmaker Josephine Decker. On general release, David Lowery’s A Ghost Story sees Casey Affleck don a white sheet to play the recently deceased partner of a grieving Rooney Mara. The deliberate pacing of this arthouse oddity won’t be for everyone, but it’s unlike anything else you’ll see this year. Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution offers an enthralling account of punk’s irreverent LGBTQ offshoot, with welcome appearances from underground legends like John Waters and Penny Arcade. And Prowl (Vânătoare) is a bleak but compassionate tale of Romanian sex workers, which sustains a compellingly unsettling tone.