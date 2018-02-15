This week at the Kino: Berlinale vs Black Panther

With the Berlinale showcasing almost 400 films over the next 10 days, you’re unlikely to find yourself short of viewing options any time soon. Stay glued to our Berlinale blog to get the early word on this year’s must-sees, including Wes Anderson’s hotly-anticipated return to animation Isle of Dogs (photo). Our critics will be making a rare appearance in front of the camera in a series of Facebook Live broadcasts, to offer a further tantalising glimpse behind the scenes – starting tomorrow (16 Feb) at 17:30. We'll also help you navigate the festival's slightly convoluted booking process, flagging top picks the day they go on sale (3 days before the screening, FYI). Berlin Critics’ Week gets underway this evening, with a tightly-programmed selection of thought-provoking arthouse fare – check out our preview for the highlights. As if that wasn’t enough to keep you busy, this week also sees the release of the current Oscar frontrunner – Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairytale The Shape of Water; and what’s being touted as the best-reviewed superhero movie of all time – Ryan Coogler’s game-changing Marvel offering Black Panther. We’re happy to report that both more-or-less live up to the intense hype.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.