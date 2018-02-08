This week at the Kino: EXBlicks and pre-Berlinale tips

On Monday (Feb 12), join us at Lichtblick Kino for a special EXBlicks screening of Freddy/Eddy, a multi award-winning psychological thriller packed with playful twists and turns, introduced by its director Tini Tüllmann. On Wednesday (Feb 14), Berlin Critics’ Week presents a conference about cinema audiences at CABUWAZI Tempelhof, as an appetiser for their 2018 festival, which gets underway the following night. Our pick of this week’s new releases is Wind River, Taylor Sheridan’s hard-hitting murder mystery, which features knockout central performances from Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. And if you’re overwhelmed by the size of the recently-released Berlinale programme, check out our list of under-the-radar gems before festival fever takes hold next week.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.