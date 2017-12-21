Over the holidays at the Kino: Festive filth

Staying in town over the holidays? The Christmas Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow at Moviemento, eschews the usual sentimental trash for edgier festive-themed offerings, with offbeat fantasy fare and horror that gets the blood flowing like Glühwein. Check out our preview for some top picks. On Dec 26, we continue our Christmas tradition of x-rated EXBlicks, with a screening of Bruce LaBruce’s predictably provocative The Misandrists, followed by a Q&A with star Susanne Sachße. On general release this week, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a surprisingly solid family-friendly blockbuster for those who’ve already seen Star Wars, while La Mélodie is an arthouse crowd-pleaser about an inspirational music teacher, elevated by the energy of its young supporting cast. On Dec 28, Yorgos Lanthimos’ perplexing psychological horror The Killing of a Sacred Deer hits city screens. This decidedly strange film is already proving divisive – our reviewer loved it, but other members of the Exberliner film team were less convinced.