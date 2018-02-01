This week at the Kino: Girls get nasty

Starting this evening, Final Girls Berlin are taking over Friedrichshain’s Ladenkino for a long weekend of female-focused horror. Programme highlights include a pair of delightfully twisted British feature debuts – Alice Lowe’s pitch-black pregnant serial killer comedy Prevenge and Deborah Haywood’s deeply unsettling coming-of-age fairytale Pin Cushion (photo). Read our profile of festival co-curator Sara Neidorf for further insight. This week’s big new release is Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson’s decidedly off-kilter romance set in the world of 1950s high fashion, featuring what we’ve been assured is Daniel Day Lewis’ final screen performance. Check out our pro/con reviews for conflicting takes on one of the past year’s most widely acclaimed films. Meanwhile The Disaster Artist will delight fans of Tommy Wiseau’s astonishingly awful The Room, although recent allegations against director and star James Franco have regrettably cast a dark cloud over this breezy comic biopic. Le Sens de la fête (Das Leben ist ein Fest) is a fun but very forgettable farce from the creators of surprise international smash hit The Intouchables, while Freddy/Eddy is a slick, self-aware split personality thriller from promising Berlin-based filmmaker Tini Tüllmann.