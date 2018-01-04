This week at the Kino: Greek treats

Now underway at Babylon Kino, Greek Film Week brings some of the country’s biggest recent international hits back to the big screen, with highlights including Yorgos Lanthimos’ breakout oddity Dogtooth (Jan 5, 21:45) and Athina Rachel Tsangari’s absurdist skewering of toxic masculinity Chevalier (Jan 6, 17:30), which was crowned best film at the 2015 London Film Festival. On general release, The Greatest Showman offers a dubiously sanitised account of the life of shady circus impresario P.T. Barnum, but as a mindless feel-good musical it delivers, with Hugh Jackman on winning form, and toe-tapping tunes from La La Land’s songwriters. The Leisure Seeker, the English-language debut by Italian auteur Paolo Virzì, is an utterly shameless heartstring-tugger about an elderly couple’s last road trip. But with Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren taking turns in the driving seat, it’s an undeniably enjoyable and warmly witty ride. And Agnieszka Holland’s long-awaited comeback Spoor is a darkly comic, if slightly baggy, mystery thriller, which netted the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize at last year’s Berlinale.