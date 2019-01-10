This week at the Kino: Aliens, addiction and archery

US indie fest Unknown Pleasures heads to Wolf Kino this weekend, offering a rare chance to see Larry Clark’s sex-infused two-part drama Marfa Girl (Jan 10-12), plus Penny Lane’s unflinching The Pain of Others, about the mysterious and horrifying Morgellons disease. Hardcore genre fans should head to Babylon in Mitte tomorrow night (Jan 11) for the second Sci-Fi Sleepover, a 14-hour marathon headlined by a pair of stone-cold classics – Aliens (photo) and Robocop. On Wednesday (Jan 16), also at Babylon, the fourth Hellas Filmbox Greek film fest opens with a live performance by singer and activist Maria Farantouri. On general release from today, Ben is Back is a wildly uneven but strangely compelling addiction drama starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges; and Robin Hood is yet another risible reimagining of the timeless English legend, with a swaggering Guy Ritchie-esque vibe and a lousy approach to its sole female character.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.