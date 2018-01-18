This week at the Kino: Separating the great from the Oscar bait

Kicking off tomorrow at HKW, “Saving Bruce Lee - African and Arab Cinema in the Era of Soviet Cultural Diplomacy” is a three-day celebration of an oft-overlooked era of subversive Arab and African filmmaking, shaped largely by graduates from Moscow’s prestigious VGIK film school.

This week, the 9th Unknown Pleasures festival continues apace, shining a spotlight on the best of recent American indie cinema. Tonight at Arsenal Kino you can catch one of our favourite films of the past year, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, an exuberant portrait of marginalised people living in the shadow of Walt Disney World. Check out our preview for further festival highlights. On Sunday (Jan 21), FilmRauschPalast presents a 20th anniversary 35mm screening of the ultimate guilty pleasure, James Cameron’s box office juggernaut Titanic. On Wednesday (Jan 24), the Hellas Filmbox Greek film festival kicks off at Urban Spree, with an opening night extravaganza that includes an art exhibition, short film screenings, talks, live music and a late-night after party. On general release, Alexander Payne’s undeniably ambitious high-concept satire Downsizing is splitting audiences right down the middle – read our pro and con reviews before checking it out for yourself. Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour is destined to remain in the cultural conversation until Oscar night, thanks largely to Gary Oldman’s uncanny impression of Winston Churchill. But our reviewer found little else to love in this stagey, stodgy middlebrow drama. It Comes at Night is a stirring slice of arthouse horror from up-and-coming director Trey Edward Shults. Go in expecting a claustrophobic mood piece rather than a conventional chiller, and you may well find plenty to love. And L'Amant double is an outrageous erotic thriller from prolific French auteur François Ozon, which seems destined for camp classic status.

