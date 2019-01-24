This week at the Kino: Hitchcock, Dietrich and other Favourites

This Sunday (Jan 27), head to Arsenal Kino for a real cinematic treat – Hitchcock’s voyeuristic masterpiece Vertigo presented in glorious 70mm (subscribe to our newsletter for a chance to win tickets). Meanwhile, Babylon in Mitte celebrates its 90th birthday with a host of classic films starring local legend Marlene Dietrich, including A Foreign Affair (tonight) and Judgment at Nuremberg (Jan 26). Our pick of this week’s new releases is Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, a raunchy period romp bolstered by a trio of extraordinary, Oscar-nominated performances from Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Ralph Breaks the Internet is a slick, kid-friendly evisceration of online culture that packs a surprising emotional punch. Creed II is a serviceable but generic continuation of the recently reinvigorated Rocky saga. And Beautiful Boy is a tedious, heavy-handed addiction drama, despite the best efforts of stars Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.