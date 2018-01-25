This week at the Kino: Oscar contenders and Greek treats

The Hellas Filmbox Greek film festival continues through this weekend, with screenings, free discussion events and a closing night concert on Sunday (Jan 28) from The Boy, the musical alter-ego of Greek filmmaker Alexandros Voulgaris. On Monday (Jan 29), join us at Lichtblick Kino for an EXBlicks screening of The Long Summer of Theory, a Mitte-set tale of contemporary feminism and the dread of gentrification, introduced by director Irene von Alberti. Martin McDonagh’s pitch-black comedy thriller Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hits German screens this week, fresh from scooping up seven Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Frances McDormand is electrifying as a grieving mother desperate for justice, although the film’s treatment of racism has rubbed some the wrong way. Beach Rats is a hard-edged gay coming-of-age tale, beautifully shot by award-winning director Eliza Hittmann, with whom we recently caught up. On the Beach at Night Alone is a typically nuanced slice of life from the wildly prolific Hong-soo, for which the captivating Kim Min-hee deservedly picked up a best actress award at last year’s Berlinale. And Wonder is a syrupy but undeniably effective tearjerker about a disfigured boy, anchored by a strong central turn from Room’s Jacob Tremblay.
