This week at the Kino: American beauties and three women

US indie fest Unknown Pleasures continues at Arsenal this week, with highlights on the immediate horizon including Patrick Wang’s A Bread Factory (Jan 3-4), an immersive two-part epic about a struggling arts centre; and Paul Schrader’s blistering crisis-of-faith drama First Reformed (Jan 5, 8). Also at Arsenal on Jan 7, the DEFA Foundation commemorates the 100th anniversary of Rosa Luxemburg’s assassination with a night of eclectic archive film treasures. On general release this week, The Wife stars Glenn Close as the long-suffering spouse of a revered, womanising author. The Oscar buzz for Close’s commanding central performance is warranted, but the film itself is a tad forgettable. And Colette is a well-intentioned tribute to pioneering French writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, but such a trailblazing talent deserved far more than this by-the-numbers biopic.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.