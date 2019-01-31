This week at the Kino: Horror heroines and race relations

Kicking off tonight at b-ware! Ladenkino, Final Girls Berlin Film Festival is back with another generous serving of horror cinema created by women, plus panel discussions and parties. Highlights include the Berlin premiere of Christina Choe’s Sundance 2018 hit Nancy (tonight, 20:00; photo), an unnerving psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough. On general release from today, Oscar frontrunner Green Book has been shrouded in controversy since its US release last November, but this middlebrow race-relations dramedy is too bland and saccharine to get worked up about – our advice would be to simply skip it. The Mule is a comeback of sorts for Clint Eastwood after last year’s abysmal The 15:17 to Paris, but this tale of an elderly drug runner is never much more than moderately entertaining. Sean Anders’ Instant Family is a well-meaning comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne about the challenges of transracial adoption, but it winds up being far too sentimental for its own good. And Rafiki is a boundary-breaking Kenyan lesbian romance, famously banned in its home country after a high-profile premiere at Cannes last year. Check out our interview with director Wanuri Kahiu.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.