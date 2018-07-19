This week at the Kino: Best of the Berlinale and Tarkovsky treats

This week, Freiluftkino Friedrichshain presents a selection of highlights from this year’s Berlinale with English subs, each of which is still awaiting general release. The series starts tonight with a preview of Adina Pintilie’s controversial Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not, an unflinching, boldly experimental study of intimacy and sexuality. On Saturday (Jul 21), you can catch Wolfgang Fischer’s more conventionally crowd-pleasing Styx, a lean thriller about a one-woman Atlantic voyage. Also kicking off this week is Arsenal’s annual Andrei Tarkovsky retrospective, offering chances to catch all-time classics like Solaris (Jul 20) and Stalker (Jul 21) on the big screen. On general release, Sicario 2 is a serviceable but underwhelming sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s explosive 2015 narc thriller. Nico, 1988 is an engrossing biopic charting the last days of the iconic singer and Warhol Superstar – check out our interview with director Susanna Nicchiarelli. And Endless Poetry is another visually dazzling slice of heartfelt weirdness from legendary cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.