This week at the Kino: Best of the Berlinale and a 14-hour arthouse odysse

× Expand Definitely not Charlie's Angels. La Flor.

This weekend, head to Arsenal Kino for the Berlin premiere of Mariano Llinás’ La Flor, an extraordinary, genre-hopping arthouse experiment that was the talk of last year’s Locarno Film Festival. Clocking in at around 14 hours, it’s one of the longest narrative films ever made, but thankfully, you can watch it in instalments over three consecutive evenings, starting on Friday (Jul 12). The Berlinale Summer Spotlight offers an opportunity to catch up with festival heavy-hitters under the stars at Freiluftkino Friedrichshain. This year’s edition kicks of on Monday (Jul 15) with Panorama Audience Award-winner Talking About Trees, a poignant doc about Sudanese cinephiles, presented with English subtitles. And on Wednesday (Jul 17), you can check out Golden Bear-winner Synonyms, Nadav Lapid’s provocative portrait of a young Israeli in Paris. It’s a quiet week for new releases, but Thomas VInterberg’s Kursk is a slick reenactment of a horrifying Russian submarine disaster, even if it’s not quite as immersive as it might have been.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.