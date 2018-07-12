This week at the Kino: Bergman’s birthday and fresh Berlin tales

Swedish maestro Ingmar Bergman was born 100 years ago this weekend. Freiluftkino Hasenheide marks the occasion tonight with an open-air screening of his 1966 masterpiece Persona, whilst Babylon in Mitte celebrates with a whole Bergman season, with chances this week to catch all-timers like The Seventh Seal (Fri) and Scenes from a Marriage (Sat). At the opposite end of the cinematic spectrum, Freiluftkino Kreuzberg takes a break from its usual programme of recent releases with a one-off screening on Wed (July 18) of sleepover staple Dirty Dancing. On general release this week, Symphony of Now is a hypnotic portrait of Berlin nightlife inspired by 1927 silent classic Berlin – Die Sinfonie der Großstadt. Check out our interview with director Johannes Schaff. Foxtrot is Samuel Maoz’s darkly satirical portrait of domestic and military life in modern Israel, which has been stirring up controversy since winning the Silver Lion grand jury prize at last year’s Venice Film Festival. Love, Cecil is a pedestrian doc about British photographer and costume designer Cecil Beaton, which coasts by on the irresistible charm of its subject. Adrift is a romantic natural disaster movie with moments of greatness, but also crushing lows. And LOMO – The Language of Many Others is a surprisingly engaging coming-of-age drama about a privileged Berlin teen who uses his popular blog to enact petty revenge on a classmate.

