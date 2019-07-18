This week at the Kino: Relentless remakes

Out this week, Jon Favreau’s The Lion King is a narratively faithful CGI remake of the much-loved 1994 Disney classic. It’s certainly a technical feat, but the photorealistic visuals sit uncomfortably with the original’s syrupy ballads and childish humour. As such, it’s a far less successful adaptation than Favreau’s 2016 riff on The Jungle Book. Should you need further proof that Hollywood’s grown almost completely averse to original ideas in recent years, today also sees the release of Child’s Play, Lars Klevberg’s reboot of the long-running cult horror series. However, by boldly rewriting the origin story of demonic doll antagonist Chucky, the creators have delivered a surprisingly solid chiller that tackles some timely issues. Dud of the week is unquestionably Luc Besson’s dismal Anna, a faux-feminist assassin thriller that only serves to fetishise its star, Russian model Sasha Luss. And with summer seemingly returning, you may want to pencil in an open-air screening or two. This weekend’s OV highlights include stomach-churning mountaineering doc Free Solo (Jul 19, Freiluftkino Kreuzberg) and exuberant Elton John biopic Rocketman (Jul 19, Freiluftkino Rehberge).

