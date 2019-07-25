This week at the Kino: The magic of Morricone

× Expand Marching towards Marricone. The Battle of Algiers.

This week, Babylon in Mitte launches a season celebrating legendary composer Ennio Morricone. Check out some of the finest films he ever scored, from 1960s classics like Gillo Pontecorvo’s Battle of Algiers (photo) to recent efforts like Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight (both Jul 26). Or for the superfans among you, on July 27 the Kino hosts Morricone: A Tribute Concert performed by Babylon’s own symphony orchestra. Our pick of this week’s new releases is Pain and Glory (Leid und Herrlichkeit), the latest sumptuous meditation on cinephilia and sexuality by Spanish maestro Pedro Almodóvar, with a riveting central performance by Antonio Banderas as a world-weary, ailment-riddled filmmaker. Brady Corbet’s Vox Lux is likely to prove far more divisive, but this darkly satirical portrait of a millennial pop star, played by both Raffey Cassidy and Natalie Portman, should strike a chord with fans of Lars von Trier’s bleak worldview. Finally, this weekend’s open-air highlights include queer shorts from the recent XPOSED festival (tonight, Jul 25) and Yorgos Lanthimos’ offbeat, Oscar-winning tale of British royal intrigue, The Favourite (Jul 28) – both at Freiluftkino Kreuzberg.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.