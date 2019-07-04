This week at the Kino: Comedy classics and box office hits

× Expand Spider-Man: Far From Home hits Berlin cinemas on July 4.

The temperature may have tumbled this week, but it’s still looking pleasant enough for a spot of open-air film viewing in the coming nights. Head to Freiluftkino Kreuzberg on Saturday (Jul 7) for a 40th anniversary screening of Monty Python’s sacrilegious comedy classic Life of Brian, or venture out to Treptower Park’s Insel der Jugend on Tuesday (Jul 9) to catch Achterbahn - A Spreepark Documentary, which tells the stranger-than-fiction story of how Berlin’s legendary amusement park became the eerie wasteland it is today. On general release, surefire box office juggernaut Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into town to liven up what’s been a decidedly lacklustre summer blockbuster season thus far. Annabelle Comes Home completes a trilogy of schlocky horror films about a demonic doll. While it’s far from a creepy classic, our critic reckons it’s just about the best Conjuring spin-off to date. Tel Aviv on Fire is a crowd-pleasing comedy that also sensitively addresses the Israel-Palestine conflict. And Red Joan is a dispiritingly dull British spy drama redeemed only by a typically strong performance from Judi Dench.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.