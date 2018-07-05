This week at the Kino: Film Culture, refugees and American Indians

Kicking off tonight at silent green Kulturquartier, Edit Film Culture! celebrates the legacy of influential US movie magazine Film Culture, with screenings, lectures, discussions and concerts. The festival is complemented by a film series at Arsenal, which starts on Sunday (July 8) and focuses on avant-garde fare championed by the magazine; and an exhibition at SAVVY Contemporary charting the publication’s history. Sadly, planned guest of honour Jonas Mekas, the legendary experimental filmmaker who co-founded Film Culture, was unable to fly to Berlin due to health reasons. However, he’s expected to make appearances by Skype over the course of the fest, and in the meantime you can read our exclusive interview with the man himself. On general release this week, Woman Walks Ahead is a well-shot western that unfortunately pairs a portrait of legendary Sioux Chief Sitting Bull with a toe-curling white saviour narrative. Zentralflughafen THF is a surprisingly cinematic account of Tempelhof refugee life – read our interview with director Karim Aïnouz before checking it out. And Life of the Party is a subpar star vehicle for comedian Melissa McCarthy, about a middle-aged mother going back to college.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.