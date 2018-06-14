This week at the Kino: Get your Hitch fix

× Expand Rebecca

Tonight, Babylon in Mitte kicks off an epic Alfred Hitchcock retrospective with OV screenings of cast-iron classics Rebecca, The 39 Steps and Vertigo. Over the coming days, you can catch more of the Master of Suspense’s greatest hits, including Psycho, The Birds and North by Northwest. Saturday is currently set to be sweltering, so you may prefer a spot of Freiluftkino action – Hasenheide screens Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-ager Lady Bird in English, while at Kreuzberg you can check out the most divisive film from this year’s awards race, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Our pick of this week’s new releases is Ari Aster’s hyped to the hilt shocker Hereditary. While it’s not quite the instant horror classic some have claimed, it’s a stylish study of guilt and grief, with a jaw-dropping central performance by Toni Collette. The Sense of an Ending is a compellingly enigmatic British drama based on Julian Barnes’ Booker-winning bestseller. And Pope Francis: A Man of His Word offers a uniquely intimate glimpse of the head of the Catholic church, but Wim Wenders’ latest doc is ultimately little more than glossy papal propaganda.

